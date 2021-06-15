Ansari graduates from Lynchburg College

Mr. and Mrs. Abdulbari Ansari of Buckingham County are pleased to announce the graduation of their grandson, Adjua Ali Ansari. He is a 2014 graduate Buckingham High School and graduated from Lynchburg University in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Because of the recent pandemic, the commencement exercises for his class were delayed until May.

Adjua Ansari is the son of Ali Ansari of Greensboro, North Carolina and Tenniesha Smith Ansari of Lima, Ohio. He is also the grandson of Janice Smith of Lima, Ohio.