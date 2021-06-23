Betty Aileen Jude, longtime resident of Buckingham Courthouse, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 21st, in Spring, Texas. Born in Gretna, Virginia on Aug. 25th, 1927 to parents, Lorena and Price Johnson. Betty was raised in Williamson, West Virginia, the eldest child in her family with five brothers and one sister. Betty attended Williamson High School, worked for Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company and was an avid member of the East Williamson Baptist Church.

Betty married Glenn Jude on July 28th, 1949 at her parent’s house on Peter Street. Betty and Glenn moved around the world, traveling with the U.S. Air Force. Betty dedicated her time to raising her four girls: Priscilla, Sandra, Amelia and Cynthia. Betty spent her entire life volunteering and supporting her churches and communities.

After retirement, Betty and Glenn settled down in Buckingham Courthouse, where they became members of the First Baptist Church of Dillwyn. She was active in numerous church and community programs including: Friends of the Library, Women’s Club, Red Hat Society and James River Baptist Association. In addition to her philanthropy, Betty was known for her creative talents including drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, quilting, sewing, writing and more. Betty won numerous awards for her talents in her creative endeavors.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Price and Lorena Johnson; brothers, Oscar “Pete” Johnson and Randall Johnson; husband, Glenn Jude and daughters, Sandra Jude and Amelia Chapman.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Priscilla Smith and Cynthia Richard; grandchildren, Rosemary Richard and Miriam Richard and son-in-laws, David Smith, Gary Chapman and Thomas Richard. Betty is remembered by her brothers, Wallace Johnson, George Johnson, Gerald “Jerry” Johnson and sister, Bonnie Lucas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services for Betty Jude are being arranged through Dunkum Funeral Home, please visit their website, www.DunkumFuneralHome.com for more information about final services and donations made in her honor.