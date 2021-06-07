Billy Coe, 52 of Green Bay, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 4.

Billy is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Lynnette; his daughter, who was his pride and joy, Teri Lynn; his mother, Joan Jacobs Simpson; sister, Donna Coe Hilfiger and her husband, Jimmy; brother, Darryl Simpson and his wife Donna; father and mother-in-law, Billy and Carol Crump; brother-in-law, David Crump; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and many special people who he thought of as family.

Billy was preceded in death by Howard F. Simpson, the man that took on the role as father to Billy and Donna; sister, Terry Lynn Coe; niece, Cayce Hilfiger and nephew, Cole Hilfiger.

Billy was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Coe’s Tree Service, LLC, for over 18 years. He took so much pride in his work and would always strive to make his customers happy. Billy loved spending time with his wife and daughter, family and friends. His favorite pastime was being on the water fishing, boating or riding jet skis. Billy never met a stranger and had a heart bigger than the sky. He was a devoted husband and father to Lynnette and Teri Lynn, dedicated to his customers, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone whether he knew them or not, competitive when it came to games of skill, honest beyond measure and one of the hardest working men you would ever meet. Billy’s tag line that will live on in this community and beyond is “love you, mean it”.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 9, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home, with funeral at 2 p.m at Puckett. Internment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rice Volunteer Fire Department, the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Cole and Cayce Hilfiger Foundation.