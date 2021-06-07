Bottled water available today

Town of Farmville water customers who need bottled water can pick up a free case during a drive-through water distribution today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville.

Each household will be provided one free case of bottle water.

The free water distribution is in response to a water outage Monday due to a water line break on private property off Industrial Road. The town is under a boil advisory until tests determine the water is safe to drink.