Buckingham students receive scholarships

Each year, students at Buckingham County High School (BCHS) apply for competitive scholarships to support post-secondary education and training.

Buckingham High School holds an annual ceremony to celebrate these students. This year’s event was held virtually. The link to the video celebrating the many accomplishments of the seniors can be found on the BCHS website.

• Destinee Baker – College Night Event Scholarship – $1,000 and Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Harrison K. Davis – Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

• Jasmine C. Benson – Memorial Scholarship – $500

• India Broussard – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Amari Butler – 2018 graduate – Dudley R. West Scholarship – $2,000

• Aniyah Butler – 2019 graduate – Dudley R. West Scholarship – $2,000

• Amearah Davis – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Matthew Davis – Meghan Snoddy Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

• Meredith DeLong-Maxey – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Scholarship – $2,000

• Dakota Flood – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Scholarship – $2,000

• Meghan Snoddy – Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

• Camryn Hartless – Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Knights Pink Ribbon (Bersch) Scholarship – $1,000

• Mariah Hutcherson – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000 and Tadros George Scholarship – $5,000

• Malaysia Johnson – Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education (CADRE) – $500, Dudley R. West Scholarship – $2,000 and Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Ella Senger Payne – Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Towler Scholarship – $1,000

• Olivia Maxey – Project Discovery/SOAR up to – $2,000

• Kentayveus Morris – College Night Event Scholarship – $1,000 Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Grace Moss – College Night Event Scholarship – $1,000

• Maura Myles – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Scholarship – $500, Dudley R. West Scholarship – $3,000, Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000, F.D. Johns Memorial Scholarship – $500, Granville P. Meade Scholarship – $8,000, Great Aspirations Scholarship Program (GRASP) – $1,000, Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship – $1,000, Tadros George Scholarship – $2,500 and Tenaska Scholarship – $1,500

• Alexandra Ownby – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Scholarship – $2,000 and Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education (CADRE) – $500

• Sarah Perry – Project Discovery/SOAR up to – $2,000

• Harleen Raj – Project Discovery/SOAR up to – $2,000

• Morgan Randolph – Project Discovery/SOAR up to – $2,000 and Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• April Sage – 2020 graduate Dudley R. West Scholarship – $2,000

• Morgan Small – 2020 graduate – Dudley R. West Scholarship – $2,000

• Lakayla Swann – Hagan Scholarship – $48,000, Katherine R. Wingo Scholarship – $2,500, Sallie A. Mowbray Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Tadros George Scholarship – $10,000

• Olivia Trimble – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Scholarship – $2,000 and Sharon Dowdy Tew Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

• Jazmine Turner – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Caleb Walter – Jean and John B. Buschmann Memorial Scholarship – $1,000