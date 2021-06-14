Candidates file for local elections

With the deadline to file now passed, several local seats will appear on the ballot in the upcoming November election.

According to Lynette Wright, General Registrar for Prince Edward, the county will have four Board of Supervisors seats up for election this year including Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7.

The candidates running for the board seats are all current incumbents — District 3 Supervisor Jerry Townsend, District 5 Supervisor Llewellen Gilliam, Jr., District 6 Supervisor David Emert and District 7 Supervisor Jim Wilck.

The Prince Edward County School Board also has several offices up for election this November, including seats for Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7.

District 5 incumbent Lucy Carson and District 6 incumbent Elzora Stiff are seeking reelection. The District 3 and District 7 seats will be determined by write-in votes.

Lindsey Taylor, director of elections and general registrar for Buckingham County, noted the Town of Dillwyn Mayor and Dillwyn Town Council offices are up for election this year.

Dillwyn Mayor incumbent Linda Venable Paige is seeking reelection this year, as are Town Council incumbents Sharon J. Baker, Karen S. Frable-Moss, Gilbert W. “Waco” Reams, Ossie J. Harris III and Tora LaTonya Jones.

Additionally, a special election is set to occur for the District 1 Board of Supervisors seat which was left vacant after the passing of previous Supervisor Bobby Jones last year. The District 1 election will be for the unexpired term set to end December 31, 2023.

Running for the District 1 seat is current District 1 Supervisor Dennis H. “Bookie” Davis who assumed the board seat after Jones’ passing.

There are no upcoming races scheduled in November for Cumberland County.