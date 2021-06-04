The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com

JUNE 3

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Sharon Baptist Church in Arvonia from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The church is at 1620 Sharon Church Road. To make an appointment, utilize the Red Cross app, go to RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

JUNE 5

COMMUNITY YARD SALE/BAZAAR — Fitzgerald Baptist Church located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland will be hosting a community yard sale/bazaar with food services Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit Habitat for Humanity. The rain date for the event is Saturday, June 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Pisgah Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School Saturday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a one-day Bible School for children pre-K to rising fifth graders. A registration link is on the church’s Facebook page.

JUNE 6

HISTORIC

BUCKINGHAM — The spring membership meeting of Historic Buckingham will be held Sunday, June 6, at 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside, which is located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. Historian and banjo player David Wooldridge from the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park will present a program on “The History of the Banjo.” The meeting will be held in the new pavilion at the village. Historic Buckingham members and others interested are invited to attend. For more information call (434) 315-1861.

JUNE 11

VETERANS SERVICES — Representatives of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward County Library at 1303 West Third Street in Farmville Friday, June 11. Call the Lynchburg office at (434) 582-5102 to schedule an appointment.

JUNE 14

GARDEN OF HONOR DEDICATION — Trinity Memorial Gardens will dedicate a Garden of Honor for veterans and first responders Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley. Please bring a lawn chair. The rain date is Monday, June 21. For more information, call (434) 392-3008.

JUNE 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — The Firefly Festival returns to High Bridge Trail State Park Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 from 9 to 11 p.m. Learn about these bioluminescent beetles, view insect collections, and more. Parking for the event will be at the Camp Paradise entrance. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are $10 per person (non-refundable). Tickets are limited to 200 persons per night. For more information please visit www.virginiastateparks.gov , call (434) 315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will resume Sunday school Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will also be available over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone who prefers to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study and children activities will resume Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will hold service in the sanctuary Sundays at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The worship service will be preceded by Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have parking lot services at 9 a.m. the first through fourth Sundays. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the service will be available on YouTube.

MT. MORIAH UPPER ROOM — Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville, will have outdoor church service at 10 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays. Attendees remain in their vehicles and can listen to the service on 87.9 FM.

COLLEGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. A distance of six feet or greater is maintained between non-family individuals. Masks are required. Worshippers may quietly sing or hum while masked during the first verse of each hymn. This will be our standard practice until such time as a change is announced.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect, is in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road, Prospect, will have worship and praise services on first, second and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

FARMVILLE

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at (617) 793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week except for fifth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will hold its worship service on the second, third and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month until further notice.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.