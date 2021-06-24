Civil War weapons discussed

The second part of a program on weapons technology in the Civil War will focus on the long arms used by infantry soldiers. The program will be held Saturday, July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sailor’s Creek State Park.

Rev. Jeffery Schroeder will present the program. The presentation will cover a wide range of rifles that were loved and hated, failed and succeeded, appeared and disappeared quickly, as each side tried to invent better weapons that would give them an advantageous edge over their enemy throughout the entire four year conflict.

There is no fee for the program. For more information call (804) 561-7510 or email SailorsCreek@dcr.virginia.gov.