Dental services available through Medicaid

An estimated 750,000 more Virginians will have access to dental providers and services thanks to a new adult Medicaid benefit beginning July 1.

Lawmakers approved the funding in last year’s General Assembly.

The Virginia Dental Association is encouraging Medicaid members to learn more about coverage and find dentists at the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services’ website.

“The new adult Medicaid benefit is an important step for connecting underserved Virginians with critical preventative, restorative and surgical dental care,” Dr. Frank Iuorno, Jr., president of the Virginia Dental Association, said. “Expanding access to oral healthcare is important for all Virginians. No person should have to go weeks or months in pain waiting for treatment. We’ve been working to educate our member dentists about how to participate and look forward to providing quality care to new patients this year.”

Virginia currently offers a comprehensive dental coverage benefit to children under 20 and pregnant women.

The new coverage includes preventative and diagnostic treatment, such as X-rays and exams, and oral surgery and prosthodontics, which includes items like dentures.