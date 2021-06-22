Eagle track teams bring home four state championships

The Prince Edward High School track teams won four individual state championships at the VHSL State Track meet Saturday, June 19, at James Madison University.

Senior Haniyyah Johnson led the girls team to a third-place overall finish at the meet with three individual state championships. Johnson won the long jump with a leap of 17-7.5. She won the 100-yard dash with a time of 12.72 seconds and then won the 200-meters in a time of 26.05. Johnson also finished second in the shot with a personal best throw of 39-0.25.

The boys team was led by Hayat Khan who won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:57.93. The time was a personal best. Khan later took fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 4:48.05.

Junior Aaliyah Bell also placed for the girls team. She tied for fourth in the discus with a personal best of 101-7. Bell also placed 10th in the shot. Junior Saye Woodard placed seventh in the long jump with a jump of 15-3 and was eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 31-6. Junior Laila Jones competed in the 1600 and sophomore Dejanira Pearl competed in the triple jump but did not score.

Senior Saad Khan took fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:10.29. Senior Omarion Allen made the finals in the discus with a personal best throw of 114 feet.