Evelynn Marie Fuchs, 88 of Drakes Branch, passed away on May 31. She was born on May 28, 1933 to the late Chester Starr and Genevieve (Gene) Harrison in Fort Madison, Iowa. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, William (Bill) Sedgwick, who resided in Dallas City, Illinois.

In adulthood she lived in both Hamilton and Carthage, Illinois working as a homemaker, factory worker, motel manager and later as an in home health care provider. Evelynn loved to garden, plant flowers and can vegetables out of the garden but her greatest love was serving the Lord. She loved bible study, sharing her faith with others and a life of prayer. During worship instead of singing she could often be heard whistling hymns, which created a very distinct sound. Put plainly she was a devoted servant of the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, David L. Fuchs, who resides in Drakes Branch; her son, Dan Ralston, of Scranton Pennsylvania and her son, Brent Ralston, of Liberty Missouri, as well as numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Sue Ralston, and her son, William Ray (Bill) Ralston, of Hamilton, Illinois.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com