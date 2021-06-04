Everything is getting back to normal

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will have its first meeting since COVID restrictions have been lifted Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland. All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal and a flower or plant for exchange. The flower and plant exchange is optional. Mask wearing is optional as well. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invite all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283-4657.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Jo Lang of New Canton on Monday, June 7, Bradley Carter of North Carolina on Tuesday, June 8, and Billy Adams of Farmville Thursday, June, 10.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invite all to attend. Sunday, June 13, Cedar Baptist Church will resume regular scheduled services with Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. Also Wednesday evening Bible study and children’s activities will resume Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites you to join them for morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Remember to socially distance and wear a face mask. Buckingham Baptist will resume regular church services on June 6 starting with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, is hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less with social distancing. Attendees must wear a mask. The meeting may also be joined by phone. That method will be announced later. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on giving the most current update.

