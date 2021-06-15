Five local students named to JMU dean’s list

The following students made the dean’s list at James Madison University (JMU) for the spring 2021 semester.

Mary Moncure, of Columbia, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Alexandria Ragland, of Dillwyn, who is majoring in health sciences.

Samantha Aldridge, of Scottsville, who is majoring in media arts and design.

Kathleen Angle, of Farmville, who is majoring in psychology.