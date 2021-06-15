expand
June 17, 2021

Five local students named to JMU dean’s list

By Staff Report

Published 8:38 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The following students made the dean’s list at James Madison University (JMU) for the spring 2021 semester.

 

  • Mary Moncure, of Columbia, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

 

  • Alexandria Ragland, of Dillwyn, who is majoring in health sciences.

 

  • Samantha Aldridge, of Scottsville, who is majoring in media arts and design.

 

  • Kathleen Angle, of Farmville, who is majoring in psychology.

 

  • Libby Robertson, of Wingina, who is majoring in psychology.

