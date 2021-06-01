Frank John Banko, 93 of Farmville, passed on to glory on May 27. He was born Jan. 18, 1928 at Hopwood, the family farm in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

Frank was the 11th of twelve children born to Andrew and Maria (Timar) Banko. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Slayton Banko; a son, Ronald E. Banko; six sisters; five brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank is survived by a son, Loren L. Banko of Deep Creek Lake, Maryland; a daughter, Lydia M. McEvers of Glen Burnie, Maryland; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step daughters, Jeanette Slayton Johnstone (Kin) of Farmville, Rebecca Slayton of Stamford, Connecticut and two step grandchildren, Margaret Johnstone of Miami, Florida and John Johnstone of Farmville.

For many years he was a pharmaceutical representative in the Baltimore, Washington, Richmond areas and he retired from the Pharmacy Department of Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Frank also served seven years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the U.S., France and Germany. He was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in the Appomattox (P.E.) Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Prospect. He will be laid to rest next to his son, Ronald E. Banko. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is in charge of the arrangements.