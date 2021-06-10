Gormus graduates fro Bridgewater

Bridgewater College celebrated the Class of 2021 on May 1.

Approximately 321 undergraduate and 32 graduate students from the Class of 2021 received degrees at the ceremonies. Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, conferred the degrees.

Emily D. Gormus, of Dillwyn, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Sociology.

This year’s commencement speaker was Dr. Stephen L. Longenecker, Edwin L. Turner Distinguished Professor of History at the College.

