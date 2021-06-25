Hampden-Sydney golf recruits announced

Hampden-Sydney College golf head coach Chad Eisele announced his incoming recruiting class that totals six newcomers to the program.

The group includes first-year student-athletes from Virginia, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.

“I am excited to welcome these young men and their families to our golf program,” Eisele said. “I look forward to seeing how their games develop over the next four years.”

The complete list of incoming golf recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns and high schools.

• John Hutcheson – Edina, Minnesota -IMG Academy (FL)

• Rece Lott – Saginaw, Texas-W.E. Boswell High School

• Josh Newman – Charlotte, North Carolina-Homeschooled

• Nick Rubino – Charlotte, North Carolina-Charlotte Catholic High School

• Knox Sirmans/Rome, Georgia-Darlington School

• Brody Smith/Yorktown-York High School