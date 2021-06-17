Happy birthday wishes go out near and far

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Eileen Reynolds of Buckingham and Walter Gadwell of New Jersey both celebrate birthdays Friday, June 18. Irene Shumaker of Farmville and Ann Jones of New Canton have birthdays Tuesday, June 22. Cathy Midkiff Fitzhugh formerly of Cumberland, now living in Staunton, celebrates Wednesday, June 23. Peggy Johnson of Buckingham and Grace Ownby of North Carolina both having birthdays Thursday, June 24.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn resumed regular scheduled services Sunday, June 13. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Worshippers may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM if they do not feel comfortable coming inside. Wednesday evening Bible study and children’s activities have resumed at 7 p.m. each week.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites everyone to join them for regular church services each Sunday morning beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact the mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association have its first meeting since COVID restrictions have been lifted, Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland. All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal, and a flower or plant for exchange. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association is sponsoring a one day bus trip Saturday, August 7, to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville to see the show, “Oh Happy Day.” We will give thanks and praise to the Lord for our planet, country, freedom, family, friends and neighbors!. There will be live musicians. This heavenly production will have you on the edge of your pew singing. Come join us, the total cost includes round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show is $99 per person. Pickup points will be at the Dillwyn Food Lion and Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. The deadline to register is Monday, July 12. Refunds will be given if the trip is canceled by the association. For more information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or by mobile phone at (434) 315-4181.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Sunday, June 20, is Father’s Day. We wish each of you a happy, safe and enjoyable one.