IDA agrees to loan for Paris Ceramics America

Prince Edward County’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has agreed to provide a loan of more than $286,000 to Paris Ceramics America that will allow the artesian floor manufacturing company to expand its Farmville operation in the Prince Edward County Business Park.

The 5-year loan of $286,020 at 4% interest will fund the purchase of additional equipment purchase that allow Paris Ceramics America to hire five additional full-time highly-skilled operators to join the existing 25-person team at the manufacturing facility at 200 Dominion Drive.

According to a press release from Prince Edward County, the company will also purchasing two large machines to support an escalating growth in demand.

“We are extremely thankful for the support that Douglas Stanley (county administrator) , Chelsey White (director of economic development and tourism), and Brad Watson (IDA chairperson) of the IDA have provided us. This is a great example of how industry and government work together to increase employment and small business corporation” Guy Kellner, managing partner of Paris Ceramics America said.

According to their website, Paris Ceramics is the primary flooring resource for the most beautiful homes and sophisticated interior designers and architects. The company has showrooms in New York, Chicago, Boston, Palm Beach, Dallas and Farmville.