JMU announces graduates

Seven area students recently graduated from James Madison University during the May commencement exercises.

Jordan Persinger, of Cumberland, graduated with a degree in biology.

Jarvis Bowles, of New Canton, graduated with a degree in health sciences.

Brady Atkins, of Farmville, graduated with a degree in accounting.

Rachel Harris, of Farmville, graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.

Mattie Heslip, of Buckingham, graduated with a degree in hospitality management.

Rhys Frazier, of Gladstone, graduated with a degree in English.

Tyler Cersley, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.