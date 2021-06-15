JMU announces graduates
Seven area students recently graduated from James Madison University during the May commencement exercises.
- Jordan Persinger, of Cumberland, graduated with a degree in biology.
- Jarvis Bowles, of New Canton, graduated with a degree in health sciences.
- Brady Atkins, of Farmville, graduated with a degree in accounting.
- Rachel Harris, of Farmville, graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.
- Mattie Heslip, of Buckingham, graduated with a degree in hospitality management.
- Rhys Frazier, of Gladstone, graduated with a degree in English.
- Tyler Cersley, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.