Aug. 14, 1962 – June 14, 2021

John Chester “Frog” Davis, 58 of Rice, passed away on Monday, June 14, in Dillwyn. He was born on Aug. 14, 1962 to the late William Monroe and Hazel Grace Ashby Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and four brothers, James, Terry Wayne, Richard and Randy.

Mr. Davis was a beloved son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his brothers, Andy Davis and Mary of Appomattox and Harry Davis of Green Bay; along with six nieces and nephews, JD (Mayumi), Stephen (Laura), Amanda, Carlyon, Kelly and Money (Robin) Davis.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Heritage Hall of Dillwyn for the compassionate care they gave over the last couple of years.

The family will be holding a family and friends gathering on Tuesday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Buckingham and any other time at the residence of Andy Davis in Appomattox. His ashes will be spread at a later date.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.