June Constance “Connie” O’Brien Morris, 89 of Appomattox, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 30, surrounded by her family at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Connie is survived by her husband, of 65 years, Cleveland Jackson “C.J.” Morris of Appomattox; a daughter, Cindy M. Morris and husband, Michael; two granddaughters, Maggie Jean Morris Boyer and husband, Jesse, and Hallie Cook Morris; three great grandchildren, Nora Frances Boyer, Trent Sterling Boyer and Baby Girl Boyer, anticipated in July, and a brother-in-law, Wilbur J. St. John all of Buckingham.

Born in Westmoreland County on Dec. 7, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Maggie Virginia Watson and Joseph Earl O’Brien. She was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter; a sister, Nora Frances O’Brien St. John and a brother, Melvin Earle O’Brien.

She was an active member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church where she served on various committees and was the former treasurer for over 30 years. Connie retired as Vice-President of Commercial Loans for a regional bank and continued her previous career as a paralegal until her death.

To her family she was a devoted wife, selfless mother and loving Grammy to her six “doll babies”.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church by Pastor Les Greeley and Pastor Roger Woody. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial donations please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, c/o Helen Talbert, 12601 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901.