Lancer field hockey players named academic all conference

After notching four-consecutive victories to end the 2021 season with eight wins, Longwood field hockey had eight players named to the Academic All-MAC team, the conference announced recently.

The awards mark the second-consecutive season in which at least eight Lancers were honored, and falls just one short of the program record of nine players in 2019. This year’s team consists of repeat honorees Luna Lopez, Karly Harwood, Charlotte Wilm, Cammy Toddy, Rio Weber, and Jamie Wright, as well as first time members Kolbey Donahue and Madison Nuckols.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the contests for that particular sport.

Also a member of the All-MAC first team in all three of her seasons at Longwood, Lopez was pivotal in helping the Lancers maintain the third-best scoring average of just 1.08 while adding a goal and two assists. Also a member of the NFHCA All-South Region team, Lopez scored the game-winning goal in a conference victory over Central Michigan.

Harwood led the Lancers in goals for the second-consecutive season, finding the back of the net eight times along with an assist across 13 starts. A member of the NFHCA senior team, she also led the team with four game-winning goals, including both in a pair of victories over Appalachian State to close the regular season as the MAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Wilm was named to the All-MAC second team for the second-consecutive season after leading the Lancers to the third-best scoring margin in the conference at 0.84. The midfielder, who played at least 43 minutes in each contest while patrolling both ends of the field, also tallied two assists.

Toddy started all 13 games for the Lancers in 2020 in the midfield, helping lead the Lancers to a scoring margin of 0.84 while allowing just 1.08 goals per game. The senior tallied her second career goal at home against Ohio, and totaled six shots with five shots on goal.

Starting in all 13 games for a Lancer team that outshot opponents 147-80, Weber tallied a pair of defensive saves in conference play at Ball State and at home against Ohio. The junior also tallied her first career goal, the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Ohio, while adding an assist against Appalachian State in the season finale.

The leading playmaker for Longwood, Wright ended with a team-high eight assists across 13 appearances and 10 starts for the Lancers. The junior saved her best for the end of the season, racking up seven assists in Longwood’s four game-win streak to end the season including a career-best three against Bellarmine.

Donahue anchored the Longwood defense in 2021, starting all 13 games at center back while logging at least 60 minutes in 12-of-13 contests while fronting a Lancer backline that conceded just 14 goals in 13 games. The junior was also a weapon on penalty corners, as she scored her first-five career goals, including a hat trick against Bellarmine, while adding three assists for 13 points.

In her first season in goal for the Lancers, Nuckols racked up six wins while conceding just 1.10 goals per game in 10 games and nine starts. The redshirt junior made 23 saves across over 598 minutes in goal, and recorded three shutouts.

While Toddy, Wilm, and Harwood graduated in May, the remaining five members of Longwood’s All-MAC Academic team will return in the fall of 2021 along with a total of eight starters as they look to build upon their third-place finish in the MAC.