expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

Local students named to dean’s list

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

The following local Farmville students were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester.

Jamie Carkenord, Autumn Holman and Grace Rust of Farmville were named to the list.

In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

More News

Landfill Alert Committee to meet Sunday

Program on Civil War weapons planned

Church and community events

VCU Health opens long COVID clinic