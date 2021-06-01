Lynchburg man killed in Buckingham accident

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle car crash which occurred in Buckingham County Sunday, May 30.

According to a press release from VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, the crash occurred Monday at 4 a.m. on Carter Road, approximately two miles south of Sunnyside Road.

A 2002 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Calvin J. Rice, 44, of Lynchburg, was traveling south on Carter Road when it ran off the left side and struck a tree.

Rice, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.