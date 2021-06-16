Marilyn Joyce Baldwin departed this life on Friday, June 11. Joyce was born in Nicholas County, West Virginia on July 3, 1944. She taught school in Powhatan County for many years until she retired in July 2000.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Baldwin Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin Baldwin; stepsons, Ricky and Mark Baldwin; brother, James Ward, as well as ten grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held, Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Cumberland. Following the service, the family will receive friends at Cartersville Baptist Church, Cartersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

