McDonald is a state champion

Junior Nasir McDonald won the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles to pace the Cumberland boys track team to a 10th-place finish at the state track meet Friday, June 18 at James Madison University.

On the girls side, Nalonda Henderson broke a school record with a pole vault of eight feet that was good enough for third in the state. Henderson was also second in the 100 meters and eighth in the triple jump.

In addition to finishing first in the 300 meters, McDonalds was fifth in the 100 meters, and seventh in the long jump. Mario Carter was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Senior Janaia Trent took a fall in 300-meter hurdles but got up to fight for a fourth-place comeback finish. The senior also finished fourth in the 200 meters to cap her track career at Cumberland.