Michael Lloyd Eggleston, 58 of Powhatan, formerly of Farmville, passed away on May 9. He was the husband of Shelia Eggleston of Powhatan.

Public visitation will be held in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel on Saturday, June 5, from 1 – 8 p.m. During the visitation, the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 6, at 3:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Amelia.

The Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.