expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

Michael Lloyd Eggleston

By Staff Report

Published 9:10 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Michael Lloyd Eggleston, 58 of Powhatan, formerly of Farmville, passed away on May 9. He was the husband of Shelia Eggleston of Powhatan.

Public visitation will be held in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel on Saturday, June 5, from 1 – 8 p.m. During the visitation, the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 6, at 3:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Amelia.

The Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

More News

Mobile vaccination clinics reach out to rural areas

Michael Lloyd Eggleston

June Constance ‘Connie’ O’Brien Morris

Frank John Banko

  • Latest Local News

  • Recent Posts

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections