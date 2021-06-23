No Fourth of July fireworks for Farmville

For the second consecutive year, there will likely be no official bombs bursting in air this Fourth of July holiday in the Town of Farmville.

The town had originally planned to have its traditional fireworks show Saturday, July 3, at a location near Lowes so viewers could socially distance in area parking lots on that side of town.

The problem – the town cannot find a licensed company to fire them off.

Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis had mentioned the issue of not being to find a company available to shoot off the fireworks during the Wednesday, June 9, Town Council meeting. Now a little more than a week out from the event, Davis said Wednesday, June 23, the town still has not been able to find a company available to make the event happen. All the companies in the area have been booked up with other Fourth of July shows.

Davis said the town is considering having the fireworks show later in the year, referencing the Labor Day weekend as a possibility that had been mentioned.

It will be the second consecutive year of no fireworks in Farmville after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Area fireworks can be found in Meherrin. The Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fourth of July celebration beginning Friday, July 2, at the fire department on Moore’s Ordinary Road in Meherrin. The event begins at 11 a.m. with the fireworks starting after dark.