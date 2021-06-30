Opinion – Thank you to Carter

It is the dream of many people to be able to look back on a long, successful career and find that they have largely left their community better than they found it. I believe hard work and professionalism deserve recognition, and I’d like to take this opportunity to recognize someone who has most definitely used their hardworking nature and professionalism to make a lasting impact on Buckingham County.

The date this issue comes out, Wednesday, June 30, marks the retirement of longtime Buckingham County Administrator Rebecca Carter.

Carter worked for the county for 35 years and has served as official county administrator since 1994. Over the years, she has helped lead the county to a bigger and brighter future. While she’s not one to accept accomplishments as her own, it’s no secret Carter has played a huge role in getting Buckingham County where it is today.

When I first started working at The Herald, local government was a pretty foreign concept. It became part of my job to cover news in the Buckingham area, and one of the people who helped me most to acclimate to this role was Carter.

Since day one, Carter has been available almost 24/7 to answer any of my questions, explain difficult concepts and help me to bring the news to you. She is easily the most approachable and reachable person I have ever had the pleasure of interacting with. Not only is she obviously hardworking and dedicated, but she is also humble and kind hearted.

As a young woman, I have also looked up to Carter and the positive example she sets for girls. It is encouraging to see a woman helping to lead the local government with such expertise, compassion and conviction.

When you work in local government, it can be hard to earn people’s respect. Your decisions aren’t always popular. People are quick to point their fingers at you, to criticize every detail. Successes often go unnoticed.

Rebecca Carter has earned my respect and admiration. After decades of dedication to Buckingham, I hope she can find some time to rest and relax.

She deserves it.

ALEXA MASSEY is a staff reporter for The Farmville Herald and Farmville Newsmedia LLC. Her email address is Alexa.Massey@ FarmvilleHerald.com.