Page County topples Knights

The Buckingham Knights’ baseball season ended Thursday, June 17, with a 9-1 loss to Page County in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Knights could not solve Page County pitcher T.R. Williams who went all seven innings allowing only three hits and one run with 11 strikouts and two walks.

While Williams was dominating the Knights at the plate, the Page County offense got going in the top of the fourth breaking open a 1-1 game with four runs.

Buckingham scored its lone run of the contest in the second inning on a base hit to right by Holden Tyson. The Knights had two of their three hits of the game in the second inning and could not put together a rally the rest of the way.

The Knights finished the season with a record of 10-3.