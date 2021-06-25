expand
June 25, 2021

PEFYA Majors All-Stars

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

The PEFYA Majors came up short in last weekend’s all-star tournament and were eliminated Saturday, June 19, by the Nottoway Majors. The team came out strong during Friday’s game but lost in the eighth inning against Lunenburg 4-3. From left, front row: Camden Whirley, Janson McCann, Graham Jones, Ryder Davis and Garrison Agee. Second row: Carter Boehmer, Owen Wears, Jesse Tindall, Austin Morgan, Hunter Fowlkes and Nathan Motter. Back row: Coach Jamie Davis, Manager Nate Boehmer and Coach Jerry Morgan.

