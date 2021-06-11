Program on Civil War weapons planned

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a presentation in observance of “National History and Culture Day” Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. entitled, “Weapons Technology of the Civil War: From Obsolete to Advanced.”

The speaker will be Rev. Jeffery C. Schroeder, park visiting lecturer of Civil War history. Schroeder will illustrate and discuss variants of Civil War polearms, firearms, artillery, ignition systems, ammunition, ballistics, naval weapons, etc.

Schroeder’s academic background includes the B.S., M.A.R., M.Div., and S.T.M. degrees, the last-mentioned from Yale University Divinity School. He pursued additional graduate work at the universities of Toronto and Oxford. Much of Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.

This family-friendly event is free to the public and suitable for ages 12 years and older. Current COVID restrictions will be strictly observed. Seating will be arranged to accommodate proper social distancing. For questions, contact the Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.