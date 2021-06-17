Ready for tournament play
The Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Dixie Youth Softball Angels Division begins tournament play Friday, June 18, in Kenbridge. The team’s first game of the tournament will be Friday at 3 p.m. against Dinwiddie. The five teams in the tournament are: PEFYA, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Nottoway and South Hill. Team members are (from left) front row: Breasia Palmer, Alee Clark, Ava Moon, Carly Hazelgrove, and Camryn Prewitt. Back Row: Maggie Meadows, Leah Hatcher, Kinsley Showalter, Leanna Eatmon and Maddie Fowlkes. Not pictured are Chynna Baker and Brooklynn Camp. Coaches from left to right are: Daryl Prewitt, Alton Fowlkes and Will Showalter.