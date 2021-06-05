Reaver honored for academics

For the third consecutive year, Longwood women’s soccer senior and reigning Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year Carrie Reaver was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District III, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced recently.

A double major in biology and Spanish, Reaver’s third academic all-district citation comes on the heels of an award-filled spring for the four-year defensive starter. Maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average throughout her entire Longwood career, she was named co-valedictorian of Longwood University’s 2021 graduating class and the recipient of the Sally Barksdale Hargrett Prize for Academic Excellence at commencement this past May.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District III award puts Reaver in contention for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, which the national organization of college athletics communications professionals will announce in early July. The last Longwood student-athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition was women’s lacrosse senior Dana Joss in 2020, while the last women’s soccer player was Kelsey McDonald in 2014 – both of whom were named Longwood University valedictorians upon graduation.

Reaver enjoyed a standout career at Longwood, beginning by earning Big South Freshman of the Year honors in 2017 and following with three consecutive All-Big South honors. Her playing career culminated as a senior this past spring when she was named to the All-Big South first team after helping the Lancers open the year with a seven-game unbeaten streak and finish by qualifying for the four-team Big South Championship tournament.

Also named Big South Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year for a second straight season and winner of the prestigious Big South Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence, Reaver was the only student-athlete on this year’s 12-player Division III squad with a 4.0 grade point average. Nationally, her 4.0 was one of only 19 in the entire 102-player field, which includes eight geographically-separated teams encompassing every women’s soccer program in Division I athletics.

For her four-year career, Reaver started 59 games in the backfield and played 5,755 minutes, during which Longwood amassed a 30-22-11 overall record and a 19-8-9 mark in Big South play.

A native of Thurmont, Maryland, Reaver will spend the next year as an associate researcher at the Mount Sinai Brain Institute in New York City before beginning medical school.