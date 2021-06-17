expand
Sage graduates from W&M

By Staff Report

Kayla Sage, from Buckingham, recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. Presidents-Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler-numerous senators and members of congress and other national and international leaders. William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities and has been designated a “Public Ivy.”

