Seniors head off to do great things

Fuqua School celebrated commencement exercises for its 22 seniors Friday, May 28.

The seniors heard from Fuqua School alum Dr. Bann Al-Shammaa, a 2003 graduate of the school. Al-Shammaa practices at Inova Cares Clinic for Children in Falls Church. She is a clinic champion in the fight against childhood obesity. She helped create a community outreach program to teach children and parents how to combat childhood obesity through realistic diet and exercise options.

Al-Shammaa was the recipient of a teaching award in 2017-2018 which recognized teaching performance in the top 10% of all Inova Children’s Hospital faculty.

Valedictorian Lucas Gee and Salutatorian Catherine Rutherford also offered words of encouragement to the seniors.