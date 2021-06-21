Six Lancers named to VaSID team

Six Longwood student-athletes representing five different programs were honored for their success both on the field and in the classroom with recognition on the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State Team.

Longwood’s six-player contingent included men’s tennis senior Guillermo Cagigas, men’s golf senior Colin Caporal, field hockey senior Karly Harwood, women’s soccer senior Madison Hommey, men’s soccer junior Jonas Kalchner and women’s soccer senior Carrie Reaver. The award also marks the second-straight honor for Reaver, who appeared on the team in June of 2020.

Named to the Big South All-Academic Team for a second-straight year, Cagigas became just the third Lancer to earn that award multiple times. A business administration major with a grade-point average of 3.56, Cagigas went 7-7 in singles play and 7-7 in doubles play. Playing in nearly every spot in Longwood’s singles and doubles rotations, the Madrid, Spain native went a combined 3-1 in Longwood’s top-two singles slots.

A senior business administration major from Gainesville, Caporal has been named to the dean’s list in six of his eight semesters at Longwood. Also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society which recognizes academic excellence during a student’s first year at an institution of higher learning, Caporal holds a career scoring average of 76.41 across 46 rounds in four seasons.

An elementary and middle school math education major, Hommey has been named to the president’s list or dean’s list every semester at Longwood while maintaining a grade-point average of 3.96. Also the president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Hommey started all 10 games in the midfield, logging the fourth-most minutes on the team with 902. The Woodsboro, Maryland native played every minute in six of Longwood’s 10 games, including a pair of 110-minute marathons in double-overtime draws.

A member of the president’s list every semester at Longwood, Harwood graduates from Longwood as a four-time member of the NFHCA Academic Squad. A VaSID all-second team member in 2021, Harwood again led her team in goals with eight, and points with 17. She also led the Lancers with four game-winning goals, including both in Longwood’s final two games against Appalachian State.

A junior from Eichenau, Germany, Kalchner was named to the Big South All-Academic Team for the second-consecutive season. A psychology major with a grade-point average of 3.94, Kalchner has been named to the dean’s list in every semester at Longwood. On the pitch, he started seven of eight games in the spring 2021 season, including four performances of 90 or more minutes. The defender helped lead a defense that ranked fifth in the Big South in allowing just 1.86 goals per game.

A double major in biology and Spanish, Reaver’s latest honors comes on the heels of her third academic all-district in an award-filled spring for the four-year defensive starter. Maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average throughout her entire Longwood career, she was named co-valedictorian of Longwood University’s 2021 graduating class and the recipient of the Sally Barksdale Hargrett Prize for Academic Excellence at commencement this past May. Also named Big South Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year for a second straight season and winner of the prestigious Big South Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence, Reaver was the only student-athlete on this year’s 12-player Division III squad with a 4.00 grade point average. Nationally, her 4.00 was one of only 19 in the entire 102-player field, which includes eight geographically-separated teams encompassing every women’s soccer program in Division I athletics.