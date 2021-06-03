Sophie Watson named homecoming queen

Fuqua Upper School students recently selected the 2020-2021 Homecoming Court and Queen. The homecoming court included: freshman Vivian Gearheart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ford Gearheart of Farmville; sophomore Rachel Mason, daughter of Chris Mason of Rice; and junior Meredith Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Schmidt of Rice.

Three senior princesses were named with one being selected by the student body as queen. Representing the senior class were: senior Bailey Rutherford, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Billy Rutherford of Rice, Senior Curstan Tharpe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tharpe of Drakes Branch and Senior Sophie Watson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cannon Watson of Farmville.

The homecoming court was presented in Gilmer Gym prior to Fuqua School’s senior band spring concert on May 24 as Fuqua School crowned Sophie Watson homecoming queen.

Watson is a member of the Mu Alpha Theta (math), science, English, history, Latin, theater and Tri-M (music) honor societies. She graduates summa cum laude and is a member of the Cum Laude Society. While at Fuqua, Watson has been a member of numerous clubs including the Nest, Model UN and Youth in Government. Watson served as the 74th lieutenant governor for the Model General Assembly program and has been selected to attend the Conference on National Affairs.

Watson has participated in numerous sports throughout her high school career including swim, cheer, basketball, volleyball, softball and lacrosse, serving as captain in many.

Watson will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall, majoring in political science.