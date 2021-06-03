Tigers announce football recruiting class

Hampden-Sydney College head football coach Marty Favret has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals 45 newcomers to the program.

The group includes first-year student-athletes from throughout Virginia, as well as Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.

The complete list of incoming football recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns and high schools.

Jordan Akerson/Roanoke-Cave Spring HS

Billy-Boy Anderson/East Thetford, VT-Woodberry Forest School (VA)

Dylan Apple/Reidsville, NC-Rockingham County HS

Kent Bero/Street, MD-Archbishop Curley HS

Jonah Brown/Raleigh, NC-Needham B. Broughton HS

Kevin Busch/Greensboro, NC-Noble Academy

Kenderson Cardaci/Myrtle Beach, SC-Myrtle Beach HS

Logan Cohn/Henrico-Benedictine College Preparatory

Patrick Coronado/Leesburg-Tuscarora HS

Trey Craft/Winchester-John Handley HS

Seamus DeVol/Silver Spring, MD-Gonzaga College HS

J.T. Diehl/Warrenton-Fauquier HS

Charlie Dodson/Danville-Virginia Episcopal School

Jackson Eckhardt/Upper Chichester, PA-St. Elizabeth HS (DE)

Austin Fernandez/Warrenton-Fauquier HS

Coult Fussell/Burlington, NC-Walter M. Williams HS

Evan Heck/Roanoke-Lord Botetourt HS

AJ Hoggard/Virginia Beach-Landstown HS

Peyton Howard/Pickens, SC-Pickens HS

Kitchy Hyman/Henrico-Collegiate School

George Jackson/Danville-George Washington HS

Kalvin Johnson/Stem, NC-Granville Central HS

Kiyou Jones/Farmville-Prince Edward County HS

Kyle Lafayette/Charleston, SC-Porter-Gaud School

Sutton Lasso/Raleigh, NC-Needham B. Broughton HS

Jackson Lott/Norfolk-Maury HS

Walker Marsh/Raleigh, NC-Needham B. Broughton HS

Jaxon Masterson/Raleigh, NC-Sanderson HS

Tyler McGrath/Kenbridge-Central of Lunenburg HS

Gabe Menjivar/Springfield-John R. Lewis HS

Will Morris/Midlothian-Manchester HS

Robert Morris/Afton-Nelson County HS

Nick Neighbors/Mechanicsville-Benedictine College Preparatory

Joe Newcomer/Nappanee, IN-NorthWood HS

Aidan Parr/King George-King George HS

JP Pierre/Mobile, AL-McGill-Toolen Catholic HS

Luke Plawin/Vienna-George C. Marshall HS

Brandon Satink/Hampton-Kecoughtan HS

Shane Smith/Glen Allen-Deep Run HS

Ty Smith/Elizabethton, TN-Avery County HS (NC)

Eli Strickland/Kitty Hawk, NC-First Flight HS

Troy Sullivan/Bumpass-Louisa County HS

Ben Thomas/Jamestown, NC-High Point Christian Academy

Will Thomas/Blacksburg-Blacksburg HS

Brendan Wallace/Virginia Beach-Frank W. Cox HS