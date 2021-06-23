Tigers announces cross country recruiting class

Hampden-Sydney College’s cross country and distance track head coach Matt Griswold has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals four newcomers to the program.

The group includes first-year student-athletes from Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky and North Carolina set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.

“This a tremendous group of young men and I am really looking forward to seeing them compete for us,” Griswold said. “They will be great teammates and great students, and I am excited about what they will add to our team and H-SC.”

The complete list of incoming cross country/distance track recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns and high schools.

Carson Mann – Matthews, North Carolina-Weddington High School

Kade Minton – Wytheville-George Wythe High School

Cole Renfrow – Bowling Green, Kentucky-Bowling Green High School

Sandy Vietor – Phoenix, Arizona-Chaparral High School