Tracy Burns Powers, 69 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on May 29. He was a son of the late Charlie Burns Powers and Nell Lowe Powers.

Tracy was the owner of Powers Building LLC and a graduate of Hampden Sydney College and James Madison University. He was an avid outdoorsman and skilled craftsman who spent his life perfecting his trade.

He is survived by his wife, Lily Kempf; two daughters, Jessie Powers and Brooke Powers; siblings, Darryll Powers, Sandra McGraw, Ron Powers, Duane Powers and Deborah Griswold; son, Michael Edward and wife, Rebecca and their children, Jaden, Thierri and Sophia, all of Cornwall, England. Tracy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and many friends.

Tracy was also preceded in death by his nephew, Rondall Powers.

As special thanks to Dr. Linda Martin and the talented ICU team at UVA Hospital for the excellent attention Tracy received while in their care.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on June 12, from 4 until 6 p.m. “down by the river”, 730 Brittany Road, Dillwyn.