June 17, 2021

Two Dillwyn residents named to dean’s list

By Staff Report

Published 9:46 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

The dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater College was recently announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs. More than 450 students were named to the list.

Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0. Any student who earned all As for a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the 15-week semester is identified with an asterisk by the student’s name.

The following students from this area have excelled academically:

 

  • Emily D. Gormus* of Dillwyn, a senior majoring in sociology

 

  • Sierra A. Wharam of Dillwyn, a junior majoring in health and exercise science

