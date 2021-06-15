VCU relaxes visitation policy

As COVID-19 rates continue to decline in the region, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is making additional changes concerning inpatient visitation policy.

Effective 8 a.m., Monday June 14, up to three visitors at a time will be allowed in acute care patient rooms. There will be no limitation to the number of visitors per day; however, any visitors more than three must wait outside. This policy applies to labor and delivery, recovery and postpartum visitation as well. They will restrict visitation in ICU to two at a time for the immediate future. Exceptions to this policy may apply in cases of end-of-life visitation.

Visiting hours will remain from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General Visitation Rules

All visitors must be screened and provided a visitor badge or armband.

All visitors must be always masked.

Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.

The second-floor lobby waiting area is reserved for outpatient surgical patients and their support person only, all other visitors will be asked to return to their car.

All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.

If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.

Inpatients

Visiting Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three visitors allowed at a time per patient for all non-COVID patients. COVID patients are still not allowed to have visitors.

Labor and delivery unit: three adult visitors (18 years or older) at a time, allowing one to spend the night.

Pediatric patients in all units: three adult (18 years or older) visitors at a time, allowing one to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off.

Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.

Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.

To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient’s room number.

Outpatients and C.A.R.E. Building Appointments

Surgery patients may be accompanied by one adult companion.

Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by one adult companion.

Emergency Department Patients

One visitor per patient per day for all non-COVID patients.

Pediatric patients: Up to two parents and/or a legal guardian.

Patients who are at the end of life or critical condition: The number of visitors are determined by the patients’ care team.

Hundley Center

One visitor is allowed at a time, and it must be scheduled in advance. Please call (434) 584-4570 or (434) 584-4579 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule a visit for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is very important that all visitors maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas. The health and safety of all patients and staff will continue to be of the utmost importance through this pandemic. Look for further updates as VCU Health CMH continues to make progress in the fight against COVID.