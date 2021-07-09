expand
July 9, 2021

100 miles of yard sale treasures

By Alexa Massey

Published 6:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Residents across five counties woke up early Saturday, July 3, looking for a bargain as part of the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale.

Passing through Amelia, Charlotte, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties and stretching from South Boston all the way to Moseley, the 100-Mile Yard Sale celebrated its 12th birthday this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is held the first Saturday of every July.

From backroads to highways, storefronts to front lawns, yard sales both big and small peppered the countryside as shoppers looked for new treasures and others looked to declutter. Antiques, children’s toys, furniture and even livestock were some of the hottest items of the day.

