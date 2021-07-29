expand
July 30, 2021

Buckingham FFA members attend Leadership Camp

By Staff Report

Published 4:58 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Members of the Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter participated in the FFA Leadership Camp held at Graves Mountain Lodge Tuesday, July 13. Courtney Agee, Emma Staton and Tanner Wise enjoyed a day of camp that focused on leadership, personal growth and career success. The members took home valuable skills in public speaking, teamwork and leadership that will help them be successful members and officers of the FFA chapter. During the day, members enjoyed interacting with FFA members from around the state along with the past and current Virginia FFA State Officers. From left are Emma Staton, Courtney Agee and Tanner Wise.

