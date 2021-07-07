Buckingham retirees recognized

Buckingham County Public Schools recently recognized staff and faculty members who retired in 2020 and 2021. From left, front row: Mary Stearrett, a 2020 retiree who taught for 42 years – Buckingham High School; Mary Wise a 2020 retiree who taught for 34 years – Buckingham High School; Dr. Sherry Saunders, a 2021retiree who worked for 33 years – School Board office; Michael Kimble, a 2021 retiree who taught for 27 years – Buckingham High School; Back row: Katherine Denby, a 2020 retiree who taught for 23 years – Buckingham High School; Gwendolyn Gregory, a 2020 retiree who worked for 42 years – School Board office; Joanne Jamerson, a 2020 retiree who taught for 39 years and eight months – Buckingham Elementary School. Not pictured: Joan Shumaker, a 2021 retiree who worked 30 years – School Board office, Neal Dibble, a 2021 retiree who worked 46 years – bus garage; Wanda Stinson a 2021 retiree who served 29 years – bus driver; Pam Anderson, a 2020 retiree who taught 22 years, Buckingham High School; Elnora Perkins, a 2021 retiree who worked 31 years – bus driver; Susan Mullins a 2020 retiree who worked 26 years – bus driver.