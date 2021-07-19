Carrier named Centra CEO

Centra has named Amy F. Carrier to the role of president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“We conducted a comprehensive national search to ensure we found the best fit for our communities, and the board is confident in the highly qualified individual we have selected to assume leadership of Centra,” Amy Ray, chair of the Centra Board of Directors, said. “Carrier’s mission-driven focus, approachability and proven track record of health care leadership make her uniquely qualified to successfully lead Centra well into the future.”

Carrier completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in labor studies from Penn State and received her Master of Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. With more than 28 years in health care, Carrier’s experience spans the continuum of care and is reflected in her high regard for the value and contribution of every member of the team.

Carrier comes to Centra from Bon Secours Mercy Health, where she served as the market president for the Bon Secours Hampton Roads Health System. Prior to that appointment, she served as the chief operating officer for Richmond-based Bon Secours Virginia Health System. Under her leadership, Bon Secours experienced considerable growth in both quality and safety metrics as well as significant improvements in financial performance. In addition, she has proven expertise in strategy, operations, service line development and strong community relations.

“I am thrilled to join Centra and make the central Virginia community my home,” Carrier said. “I am honored to move into this role and to have the opportunity to help guide Centra into the future. I appreciate the board’s confidence and look forward to adding to Centra’s legacy of excellence in health care.”

The Centra Board of Directors also wishes to thank Richard Tugman for his dedication and steadfast leadership during his tenure as interim CEO. Richard will remain with Centra and resume his duties as the President of Piedmont Community Health Plan upon Carrier’s arrival in September.