Church and community events

JULY 24

CAR SHOW — A car show will be held Saturday, July 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville. The show will support the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department and Vet to Vet Vehicles. The cost is $10 per car for those who pre-register by July 15 and $15 per car per entry the day of the event. Cars may be entered in five different classes: classic, stock class, trucks, modified and import. Trophies will be given for the top three entries in each class along with Best in Show and the People’s Choice. To pre-register or for more information email V2VCars@gmail.com or call (804) 398-8914.

JULY 25

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin will commemorate the 148th anniversary of the church Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Rev. LeByran Patterson of Rocky Mount will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING — High Bridge Baptist Church will have a homecoming service Sunday, July 25 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Hilda Foster. Please wear a mask.

50 YEAR ANNIVERSARY — The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years of service with an Open House Sunday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come by and tour the facility, meet the firefighters and enjoy refreshments at the 50th Anniversary party.

HOMECOMING — Old Green Baptist Church will have a homecoming service Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m.

JULY 27

BUCKINGHAM DEMOCRATS MEET — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the basement below the Registrar’s Office at 13012 West James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. Anyone who is interested may attend.

PIEDMONT SOIL AND WATER BOARD TO MEET — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agricultural building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The Conservation Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. The public is allowed to attend but must register with the office by Friday, July 23, in order for social distancing measures to be put in place for the meeting.

JULY 28

ALZHEIMER SUPPORT GROUPS — The Alzheimers Association will have a virtual support group called “Loved One in a Facility Support Group” Wednesday, July 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration can be completed at www.alz.org/crf or by calling 1-800-272-3900.

TENT REVIVAL — Old Green Baptist Church will have a tent revival Wednesday, July 28 through Friday, July 30, at 7 p.m. each night. Rev. Joseph Allen will be the revivalist.

JULY 29

HEALTHY LIVING — The Alzheimers Association will present an onsite and virtual event on Healthy Living for you Brain and Body Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272-3900.

JULY 30

TENT REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries at 5150 Highway 360 in Meherrin will have two nights of tent revival services July 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. Bishop R.A. Johnson, Sr., his youth minister and youth choir of Kingdom Covenant Empowerment Church of Dinwiddie will preach God’s word and render music July 30. Pastor Gloria Eanes will preach God’s word, and Steven Hurt will render the music on July 31.

AUGUST 1

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville will hold an in-person worship service Sunday, Aug. 1. Face masks are mandatory. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Services will also be live streamed on Facebook and broadcast on WFLO 870 AM. Radio broadcast of services is 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and 11:00 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays.

AUGUST 4

SUPPORT GROUP TO MEET — The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group Meeting will begin monthly in-person meetings the first Wednesday of each month beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Woodland Community Center in Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner at (434) 547-7850 or by email at marionkyner@gmail.com.

AUGUST 7

CASA INFORMATION SESSION — A CASA information session will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at 901 Church St. in Lynchburg. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynchburg-casa-information-session-august-7-2021-tickets-162898414543.

AUGUST 11

DEMENTIA AND BEHAVIORS — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia and Behaviors Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272-3900.

AUGUST 18

DEMENTIA COMMUNICATION — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia Communication Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 7p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272-3900.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.