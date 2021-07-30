The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 30

TENT REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries at 5150 Highway 360 in Meherrin will have two nights of tent revival services July 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. Bishop R.A. Johnson, Sr., his youth minister and youth choir of Kingdom Covenant Empowerment Church of Dinwiddie will preach God’s word and render music July 30. Pastor Gloria Eanes will preach God’s word, and Steven Hurt will render the music on July 31.

AUGUST 1

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville will hold an in-person worship service Sunday, August 1. Face masks are mandatory. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Services will also be live streamed on Facebook and broadcast on WFLO 870 AM. Radio broadcast of services is 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. Rev. James Taylor III is the pastor.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 1. Evangelist Roger Roller will deliver the 11 a.m. morning service. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. A song service will be held at 1 p.m. with Chris Lewis. Roller will speak Monday and Tuesday nights. Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, S.C. will be the guest speaker Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 7 p.m.

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have an in-person service Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Roger Dove. Please wear a mask.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Dr. Jim Jordan, formerly of Longwood University, will present a slide talk on the history of Farmville UMC Sunday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. at Farmville United Methodist Church.

AUGUST 2

POT LUCK DINNER — The Curdsville monthly potluck dinner meeting will be Monday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center at 122 School Road. The program on the history of gold mining in Buckingham County will be presented by state geologist David Spears. Please bring a covered dish or dessert.

AUGUST 3

HEART OF VIRGINIA BEEKEEPERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office near Lowe’s in Farmville. The topic will be control of varroa mites in the beehive. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT — A National Night Out at Jericho Baptist Church will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food, fun and fellowship. It will also be an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers.

AUGUST 4

SUPPORT GROUP TO MEET — The Alzheimer’s / Dementia Caregiver Support Group Meeting will begin monthly in-person meetings the first Wednesday of each month beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Woodland Community Center in Farmville. For more information, contact Marion Kyner at (434) 547-7850 or by email at marionkyner@gmail.com.

AUGUST 5

MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY GARDEN — The Thompson Family will present a program of classical, modern and sacred selections from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Library Garden I Charlotte Court House. Please dress casually and bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the program will take place at Village Presbyterian Church. This event is free.

AUGUST 7

CASA INFORMATION SESSION — A CASA information session will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at 901 Church St. in Lynchburg. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ lynchburg-casa-information-session-august-7-2021- tickets-162898414543.

AUGUST 8

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. beginning Sunday, Aug. 8.

LANDFILL ALERT TO MEET — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) will hold its August Community Town Hall meeting Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. Please plan to attend as updates on several items will be discussed. For more information call 804-308-5748.

AUGUST 11

DEMENTIA AND BEHAVIORS — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia and Behaviors Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272- 3900.

AUGUST 15

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have an in-person service Sunday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be James Hensley. Please wear a mask.

AUGUST 18

DEMENTIA COMMUNICATION — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia Communication Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272- 3900.

AUGUST 21

BBQ CHICKEN AND YARD SALE — Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department will sell BBQ chicken and have a yard sale at the fire department on Old Buckingham Road Saturday, Aug. 21. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. The chicken will be ready at noon. All proceeds will benefit the fire department.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third Street will have in-person worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Masks are optional, but are required for those who have not been fully vaccinated. The audio of the services is available on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392- 4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210- 8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.