Cumberland County Property Transfers – June 2021

The following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of June. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Patricia Pezold to Jessica Fryer; et ux, 2 AC. $225,000.

• Donald Lee Short; et ux to Garland M. Isom Jr.; et ux, 3.355 AC, Parcel, Madison District. $9,250.

• Vanessa A. Upson; et als to Clark Properties 2 LLC, 4.641 AC, Madison District. $290,000.

• Todd L. Grubbs; et ux to Michael David Merrill Sr., 3.68 AC, Randolph District. $217,000.

• Cierra Nicole Mitchell to Quinton L. Williams. Deed Gift.

• Shirley McDaniel Hresan to Jesse Hunter Sanderson, Parcel, Madison District. $95,000.

• Ralph J. Krueger Jr.; et ux to Ralph J. Krueger Jr.; et als. Deed Gift.

• Green Creek Farms Inc to Sharon K. Bryant; et al, Parcel. Randolph District. $395,000.

• Lee Walton Amos to Phillip W. Asal, 6.645 AC, Randolph District. $21,596.25.

• Lee Walton Amos to Margaret J. Van Siclen, Parcel, Randolph District. $56,160.

• Matthew Joseph Fink; et als to Mary S. Deitrick Amended and Restated Trust, 2.7 AC, 2.07 AC, Hamilton District. $14,000.

• Laura L. Fugate to Venisha Watson, .62 AC, Town of Farmville. $102,500.

• Leroy O. Pfieffer; et ux to Susan Pfieffer Williams. Deed Gift.

• Leroy O. Pfieffer; et ux to Leroy O. Pfieffer Jr. Deed Gift.

• Alaric P. Gust to Alexander Gust. Deed Gift.

• Elizabeth Ann Smith to Laura L. Fugate, 3.77 AC, .877 AC, .345 AC, Randolph District. $249,000.

• Dennis L. Ownby; et als to Joshsiah Levi Rayfield, 3.05 AC, Madison District. $111,000.

• Rita Scales Mayberry to Jeremiah Harris, 3.5 AC, Hamilton District. $226,950.

• Daniel D. Naylor Jr.; et ux to Jessica Dawn Wiltshire; et al, Hamilton District. $250,000.

• Wapelala Incorporated to Clint I. Baldwin; et al, 44.47 AC, Randolph District. $190,000.

• John A. Jaehn; et ux to Matthew P. Godl; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Arlene E. Carwile to Merlin K. Miller; et ux, 1 AC, Randolph District. $12,000.

• Frieda S. Newman; TR to Billy A. Franklin Jr.; et ux, 10.67 AC, Randolph District. $40,000.

• Karen Williams Barnard; et ux to Travis Sentel Ruffin. Deed Gift.

• Ruth A. Watkins to Delores Scott. Deed Gift.

• Sandra A. Jackson to Heather R. Arbaugh, Parcel. $245,000.

• Ahish Sethi to Latesha Williams; et ux, Parcel, Hamilton District. $345,000.

• Henry K. Beiler to Joseph Robert Corken; et ux, 2 AC, Randolph District. $249,900.

• Trices Lake Incorporated to Robert A. Yergey; et ux. Lot, Hamilton District. $100.

• Trices Lake Incorporated to Brian S. Wiglesworth; et ux, Lot, Hamilton District. $100.

• Glenn Dunn; TR to Ricardo M. Altamirano; 12 ½ AC, Hamilton District. $369,000.

• Brittany Landess; et al to Samantha Nicole Wakefield; et al, 3 AC, Madison District. $280,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to James Hervert Woodward; et ux, 25.001 AC, Randolph District. $75,000.

• Trices Lake Incorporated to Paul Race Jr., Lot, Hamilton District. $100.

• Ronald Wayne Erin to Hobart David Cave, 4.76 AC, Madison District. $45,000.

• Samuel L. Harvey to Andrew Brown Stanley, 5.09 AC, Randolph District. $15,000.

• Nancy Ann Brown; et als to Clarence F. Foster, 11.75 AC, Randolph District. $36,000.

• Herman Hollerith IV; et al to Eric Mead; et ux, 27.4 AC, 2.98 AC, 2.38 AC, Hamilton District. $625,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to Richardson Jr. LLC, 45.017 AC, Randolph District $112,500.

• Lionel V. Hubbard; et ux to Lionel V. Hubbard; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Albert J. Clark to Patrick O’Bryan Pryor, 2 AC, Madison District. $18,500.

• Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Nine 14 Properties, Lot, Madison District. $200.630.

• Daryl Wayne Skeens to Daryl Wayne Skeens; et al. Deed Gift.

• Vanessa Dotson to Petersburg Commons, 1 AC, Madison District. $89,900.

• Michael B. Edwards; et al to Clint D. Davis, 3.616 AC, Hamilton District. $113,000.